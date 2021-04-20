Dakota Johnson Leads Modern “Persuasion”

Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades of Grey,” “Suspiria”) has signed on to star in a new modern-day set film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel “Persuasion” for Netflix and MRC Entertainment.

The project is dubbed a “modern, witty approach to a beloved story while still remaining true” to the novel. The story follows Anne Elliot, a young woman unconforming with modern sensibilities and living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy.

When Frederick Wentworth – the dashing one she once sent away – crashes back into her life, she must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

Ron Bass (“My Best Friend’s Wedding”) and Alice Victoria Winslow wrote the script. Theater director Carrie Cracknell (“Sea Wall/A Life”) will make her feature-helming debut with the project which is expected to begin production in May.

Source: THR