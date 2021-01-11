Daily horoscope for today, January 11 – forecast for all star signs

It’s a brand new day, which means a brand new alignment in the stars will be sending new challenges and opportunities your way.

Libra, don’t make promises you can’t keep and Cancer, be careful with your cash.

However, the new alignment is bringing good vibes, leaving Aries smiling and a brand new business on the horizon for Scorpio.

Read on below for your daily forecast.

What star sign are you?

Aries: March 21 to April 20

Taurus: April 21 to May 21

Gemini: May 22 to June 21

Cancer: June 22 to July 23

Leo: July 24 to August 23

Virgo: August 24 to September 23

Libra: September 24 to October 23

Scorpio: October 24 to November 22

Sagittarius: November 23 to December 21

Capricorn: December 22 to January 21

Aquarius: January 22 to February 19

Pisces: February 20 to March 20

Aries

Social events, online or off, could be delightful as you never know who you might meet.

A lovely line-up hints at new developments that put a smile on your face and result in opportunities for work or pleasure.

Taurus

You could find yourself in situations where you need to take responsibility for your actions.

You don’t have to do everything by yourself so ask for help as vital tasks and unexpected demands can all be dealt with quickly.

Gemini

With inquisitive Mercury aligning with upbeat Jupiter, there is a chance a bold approach can bring dividends.

On a social note, though, a misunderstanding with a friend may cause bad feeling unless you deal with it now.

Cancer

With Mercury merging with Jupiter, your shopping list is longer than ever.

In fact, the way things are shaping up, you may buy something that seems like an investment but turns out to be a waste of money. Think carefully before parting with cash.

Leo

It could be that an offer or some advice leaves you feeling on top of the world. Keen to take it up?

If so, it might not be all plain sailing. You may need to learn new skills or let go of something. A romantic attachment is promising.

Virgo

As expressive Mercury merges with jovial Jupiter, the world can seem a friendlier place, especially on the work front.

This positive alliance could help you win the hearts and minds of colleagues, your boss and others you connect with daily.

Libra

It’s best not to make claims you can’t prove or promises you can’t keep.

If you sense that something might overwhelm you or is simply more than you can handle, have the courage to say so as others will understand.

Scorpio

A deeper understanding of your roots could leave you enriched and grateful to your ancestors for the gifts that have been handed down to you.

As Mercury syncs with Jupiter, you might be ready to start a business.

Sagittarius

With Jupiter harmonising with Mercury, discussions take a positive turn. They may be intense but in a way that allows you and others to share your thoughts in an open manner.

However, there might be delays when it comes to arrangements.

Capricorn

You wonder if it’s worth making your feelings public. The Moon and its tie to Venus suggests you can benefit.

Letting those concerned know about your situation might bring an immediate offer of help or advice.

Aquarius

Daring to believe your dreams can become a reality is possible. Even if others try to talk you out of your plans, there is no reason not to have a go.

One opportunity may be too good to miss, even if it does come with challenges.

Pisces

Keen to help others? A focus on your spiritual and compassionate zone can find you paying more attention to humanitarian issues and how you might play your part.

This may be an ongoing theme that connects you to new groups.

