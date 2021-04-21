Daily horoscope for today, April 21 – forecast for all star signs

Happy Birthday, Taurus – the sun is finally in your sign. This might give you the boost you need to overcome a difficult situation today.

But what about the rest of the signs? Don’t worry, your daily horoscope has you covered.

Libra, you’re self-aware enough to know you need a helping hand but you might be looking in the wrong places. Try to reach out to someone new instead.

Read on for your guide to what is in store for your sign today.

Aries

March 21 to April 20

You may decide that a change is in your best interests but before you go ahead consider your motives as you’ll better understand what you want and how to get it.

Stubborn energies could be at work but trust your feelings.

Taurus

April 21 to May 21

You may feel at a disadvantage if you’re powerless to affect a situation.

Yet even though this issue could come to a head, a change can leave you feeling capable of handling it. It might be because of hidden strengths.

Gemini

May 22 to June 21

With a lively Leo Moon facing off with sobering Saturn it can be easy to take a jaded view of someone’s motives.

Even so, there’s always a chance you have misjudged them and because of this it might be just as well to keep your thoughts to yourself.

Cancer

June 22 to July 23

If you’re having a hard time making progress with an issue, then the answer may lie in adopting a different approach. By changing your viewpoint, the solution could suddenly jump out at you.

A savvy friend could have just the right words for you.

Leo

July 24 to August 23

You might prefer to delegate a boring task but it may be something only you can do.

Passing it on to another could be a mistake, as it can end up back in your hands and time will have been wasted.

Virgo

August 24 to September 23

You may find yourself looking back to see where things went wrong. If so, it likely won’t help to dwell on it.

Channelling energy into creative pastimes is therapeutic and a way to handle difficult emotions.

Libra

September 24 to October 23

You may go out of your way for others yet find that when you need help, it’s not always forthcoming. Could it be that you’re asking the wrong people?

Put the word out as someone you don’t know that well might be very happy to jump on board.

Scorpio

October 24 to November 22

Collaborating with others may interest you. The possibilities that can happen as a result might make going ahead worthwhile.

Developing ties, though, could see you rushing to take advantage of an opportunity that may be a burden.

Sagittarius

November 23 to December 21

When it comes to handling daily affairs you could feel you aren’t doing as well as hoped. Even though you can be open and honest, you may be embarrassed to talk about it.

The cosmic picture suggests that it might be time for a shift.

Capricorn

December 22 to January 21

The Moon’s face-off with cautious Saturn in your money zone could reveal a conflict between investing in something dear to your heart and the urge to pare back.

But this can change as you realise there’s more to be gained than you thought.

Aquarius

January 22 to February 19

If you’re a lot less animated than usual, then family or friends may wonder if there’s something wrong.

It might just be that you need some time to yourself. Is there something you need answers to? Reflect quietly.

Pisces

February 20 to March 20

Venus’s link with Uranus could coincide with an unexpected chat. If you’re ready to join a group, this can be your chance.

The opportunity to get involved in couldn’t have come at a better time.

