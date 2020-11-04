DaBaby’s Brother Dies by Suicide

Exclusive

— DaBaby just broke his silence on the passing of his brother, posting lyrics from his song “Intro” which gave fans a peek into his brother’s struggles, “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family. Like I won’t give up all I got to see you, n****.”

DaBaby‘s brother has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound … according to sources with direct knowledge of the tragedy.

TMZ’s learned the rapper’s older brother, Glenn Johnson, took his own life Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Glenn had posted a video of himself earlier in the day in a car with a gun, and he was visibly upset and crying.

In the video, DaBaby’s brother claimed he had been wronged a lot in the past. Not long afterward, our sources say he shot himself in the head and died.

We’re told Johnson is survived by 3 daughters and a son.

Story developing …

Originally published — 3:41 PM PT