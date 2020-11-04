Entertainment

DaBaby’s Brother Dies by Suicide

November 4, 2020
6:48 PM PT — DaBaby just broke his silence on the passing of his brother, posting lyrics from his song “Intro” which gave fans a peek into his brother’s struggles, “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family. Like I won’t give up all I got to see you, n****.”

DaBaby‘s brother has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound … according to sources with direct knowledge of the tragedy.

TMZ’s learned the rapper’s older brother, Glenn Johnson, took his own life Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Glenn had posted a video of himself earlier in the day in a car with a gun, and he was visibly upset and crying.

In the video, DaBaby’s brother claimed he had been wronged a lot in the past. Not long afterward, our sources say he shot himself in the head and died.

We’re told Johnson is survived by 3 daughters and a son.

Story developing …

Originally published — 3:41 PM PT

Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

