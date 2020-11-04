Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

DaBaby’s Brother Dies By Presence [Condolences]

Quite sad news. DaBaby’s elderly brother — Glen Johnson — has since allegedly expired. Based on reports that he died out of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He’s thought to have posted a psychological video yelling and saying how he was wronged. Not long after submitting the movie, he took his own life. He’s survived by 3 brothers and a boy. Da Baby has yet to talk publicly about his brother’s departure. We send our condolences to his loved ones members and friends.