DaBaby Urges Fans’Should You Can Not Get Over Anxiety, Get Assist!’ Adds: I’m About To Get A Therapist Myself

DaBaby is sending a message out for his fans regarding mental wellness.

He chose to Twitter to provide guidance only days following his older brother, Glen Johnson, regrettably took his own life.

He composed:

“#MentalHealthAwareness! If you can not get over melancholy GET HELP, you find a loved one fighting get them aid, they deny the aid, MAKE em get medicated anyhow. You are afflicted with PTSD accept that *** severe & get assist!”

He added he could be receiving aid also and composed:

Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

“I am bouta receive a therapist my *** self! #LongLiveG”

It had been previously reported that Glen Johnson died out of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He’s thought to have posted a psychological video yelling and saying how he was wronged. Not long after submitting the movie, he supposedly took his own life. He’s survived by 3 brothers and a boy.

Ahead of his article on mental health consciousness, DaBaby prayed to his family Twitter Thursday (Nov. 5th).

He composed:

“Death do not phase me at all, even seeing my loved ones endure does. GOD watch over my loved ones, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my own brother. Do not worry bout me accept anything you had been do to me and put them. & keep me cool, cuz God you understand! The world do not. Amen.”

Continued Truth for DaBaby along with his loved ones!