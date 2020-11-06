DaBaby Shares Message After Brother’s Tragic Suicide: Death Don’t Phase Me At All

DaBaby is grieving the loss of his older brother, Glen Johnson.

He reportedly passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound earlier this week. He was 34.

He is said to have posted an emotional video crying and stating how he had been wronged. Not long after posting the video, he allegedly took his life. He is survived by 3 daughters and a son.

DaBaby broke his silence on the tragedy shortly after. In one post, he urged his fans to check on the people in their lives.

In another post, he shared lyrics from his song Intro, where he previously rapped about his brother.

“My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family… Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy, n***a…”

DaBaby added on his Instagram story:

“I would’ve gave up all I had to see you happy n***a”

On Thursday (Nov. 5th), he shared another message amid his loss.

He tweeted:

“Death don’t phase me at all, watching my family suffer does.”

He then asked God to look after his family.

“GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don’t worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don’t Amen.”

Continued prayers for DaBaby and his family!