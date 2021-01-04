DaBaby says he and Lil Wayne are the “very best rappers alive”

DaBaby has supplied his very own glowing self-appraisal, labelling himself and Lil Wayne as the “best rappers alive”.

The lofty estimation came in the caption of a new Instagram article, which showed the two rappers kicking back again when taking a crack from recording new new music jointly.

Lil Wayne initial collaborated with DaBaby on the 2020 remix of Jack Harlow’s ‘WHAT’S POPPIN’ – even though it is believed that much more new songs from the pair is now on the horizon.

A new close-of-calendar year YouTube rating for 2020 discovered that DaBaby’s video for his Roddy Wealthy collaboration ‘Rockstar’ was the fifth most-considered new music video clip in the British isles – acquiring secured over 107 million views to day.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne stated he lately questioned his worth as an artist following his album ‘Funeral’ was seemingly snubbed at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not included nor invited I marvel. Is it me, my musik [sic], or just a different technicality?” Wayne tweeted last thirty day period.

“I glimpse all-around w[ith] respect & question competitively am I not worthy?! Then I search close to & see 5 Grammys searching back again at me & I go to the studio.”

At the moment, Wayne has 5 Grammys to his identify. In 2009, he took home gongs for Ideal Rap Solo Effectiveness (‘A Milli’), Greatest Rap Tune (‘Lollipop’), Finest Rap Functionality by a Duo or Group (‘Swagga Like Us’) and Best Rap Album for ‘Tha Carter III’.