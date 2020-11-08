DaBaby Reacts To Brother’s Suicide: Death Don’t Phase Me Whatsoever!!

DaBaby has broken his silence after the suicide of his own brother.

“Death do not phase me at all, even seeing my loved ones suffer does,” he also wrote. “GOD see my loved ones, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my own brother. Do not worry bout me consider anything you had been do for me personally and put it in them. & keep me cool, cuz God you understand! The world do not Amen.”

Glen Johnson perished in North Carolina on Tuesday by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

But before killing herself Glen went Instagram and stated that he was”tired of dwelling ” In addition, he appeared to be directing a portion of his rage and frustration of life together with his renowned brother DaBaby in which he stated,”you think induce you famous? Do what you’re doing. I am at peace, which means you’re at peace”

Soon after news spread of Glen’s passing, DaBaby occurred to Instagram to discuss lyrics against the intro track on his record”KIRK,” which cites Johnson.

“my brother be thinkin’ we do not adore him and allow him to fight like we ai not family/Like I’ll not give all I have to watch you happy, n*gga,” DaBaby raps from the song. Then he captioned the narrative “I would have gave up all that I needed to watch you happy n*gga.”