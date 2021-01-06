DaBaby faces criticism for collaborating with Tory Lanez on new tune, Megan Thee Stallion responds

DaBaby has faced criticism on line more than a forthcoming track with Tory Lanez, who is presently experiencing prices in relation to the alleged capturing of Megan Thee Stallion final July.

Right away, Lanez teased the release of a new song in collaboration with DaBaby on Instagram, together with the hashtag #2021Umbrella. A launch date for the untitled monitor was not verified.

Social media buyers have criticised DaBaby – who experienced formerly collaborated with Megan on her tracks ‘Cry Baby’ and ‘Cash Shit’ – for performing with Lanez. The latter was billed with felony assault in relation to a shooting incident that allegedly involved Megan.

Lanez pleaded not guilty in November, and is because of again in courtroom this month.

Da Baby working with Tory Lanez is why black women be saying that we're weak and embarrassing

— BORN THUGGIN’ (@DeeMalenko) January 5, 2021

So Da Baby collaborating with tory lanez…. dude who shot his homegirl?!

— TahjaeYW⚡️⚜️ (@YOKU_DAGOAT) January 5, 2021

After Lanez made the announcement, Megan weighed in on Twitter, responding to a fan who despatched her a now-deleted tweet criticising DaBaby, as Complicated described.

“That shit was old and not cleared,” she wrote, seemingly referencing the Lanez and DaBaby collaboration.

She also reported a tunes online video for ‘Cry Baby’, from her debut album ‘Good News’, is arriving before long.

That shit was old and not cleared. CRYBABY Video clip dropping soon https://t.co/e6xLPEoR6p

— Very hot Girl MEG (@theestallion) January 5, 2021

Neither Lanez nor DaBaby have posted nearly anything on the tune given that.

Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album ‘Good News’ back again in November, made up of the observe ‘Shots Fired’, which seemingly alludes to the alleged taking pictures. NME rated the history four stars, praising it as an attempt to “retain her freewheeling positivity in a tough year”.

DaBaby also launched an album in 2020, ‘Blame It On Baby’, which NME awarded 4 stars, writing, “The prolific North Carolina rapper’s most recent confirms his expansion devoid of throwing his hit-creating formula out with the bathtub drinking water.”