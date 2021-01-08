DaBaby ‘arrested immediately after police obtain loaded handgun in his possession’

DaBaby has reportedly been arrested following police located a loaded handgun in his posession.

The Rockstar rapper is assumed to have been carrying a 9mm handgun.

According to CBS LA, Beverly Hills Police Department stated that safety at the Gucci store on Rodeo Push known as police at about 4:37 pm about a group of adult men, 1 of whom was imagined to be carrying a gun in his waistband.

They extra that a 9mm firearm was observed in a car or truck the group ended up getting ready to go away the area in.

The web page reports that DaBaby – genuine identify Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – was held on $35,000 (£25,000) bail.

All four guys were being detained but it is thought that Kirk, 29, was the only 1 arrested.

Footage acquired by TMZ also shows the rapper currently being apprehended by law enforcement.

Kirk has because been sharing pictures and videos on his Instagram Tales, which includes 1 of himself finding a coronavirus examination, and rapping along to music in his vehicle.

The star has experienced a hard several months soon after he tragically misplaced his brother Glen Johnson to suicide very last year.

Shortly right after the information broke, the rapper updated his Instagram bio to seemingly spend tribute to his late sibling.

He wrote, ‘LONG Live MY BROTHER,’ although he shared a movie of himself and a single of his nieces on Instagram Stories.

Kirk has observed big achievement in recent decades and is recognised for his strike songs, such as his collaborations with the likes of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion.

Most just lately, he showcased on Dua Lipa’s hit Levitating, and is established to characteristic on Lanez’s approaching observe Umbrella.

Metro.co.british isles has contacted Beverly Hills Police Department and reps for DaBaby for comment.

