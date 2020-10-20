D. L. Hughley Blasts ‘Unqualified’ Ice Cube Over President Donald Trump Campaign Meeting In Viral Video

Comedian D. L. Hughley, 57, has no patience for rap music icon Ice Cube venturing in politics, weeks before a presidential election that could have serious ramifications for the country.

Cube has been using his platform to push an agenda for Black America. In doing so, he ended up working with President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Critics say the hip-hop legend is being used by Republicans to peel away some Black men and prevent them from voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in November.

Cube says he does not care and just wants results. Some have described him as a shy Trump voter. Hughley takes things a step further and says that Cube is not qualified to discuss serious political matters with a campaign.

Cube replied with: “I hope all these people with podcast and radio shows telling the world I’m too unqualified and uneducated to talk about a document I created, don’t get asked to pull out their Communications degrees and show you they are qualified and educated enough to speak to you over airwaves.”

One Cube backer brought up Kim Kardashian in the conversation and said: “They dragging Cube but praising a white girl who is helping free African Americans to convince you to trust her and the Trump administration.”

A second Cube supporter chimed in: “Black people need to make up their minds. Do you want to change or not?! Sometimes you have to meet with the people even if you like it or not and layout your demands in a concise, intelligent, and respectful manner.”

Another Cube fan added: “How is him meeting with the president on BEHALF of black people wrong??? Like he has the platform, he should be using it to be in the rooms most black people cannot! 🙄”

This Instagrammer agrees with Hughley: “He is absolutely right! I don’t understand what the problem is with what DL is saying? Why have Ice Cube there? Doesn’t seem like Trump is serious about helping black people just wants to take photo ops with celebrities. Nothing serious at all.”

A fifth comment read: “No offense to Ice Cube…A for effort. But out of allllll, the scholars of color…the person who got a sit down was Ice Cube? It’s a show 🍿 , nothing else.”

Polls show Biden leading Trump by a decent margin with two weeks to go.

