Trouble Might Be just round the corner During this Explosive election/pandemic Season, since Companies coast-to-coast are Beginning to Plank in Expectation of election unrest.

Washington D.C. is beginning to shutter itself of everything could prove for a violent day or night. Have a look at these pictures taken Monday at the company area of Downtown D.C. — only a stone’s throw away from the White House. Since you see, plenty of unique buildings and stores in the region are nailing boards up to pay for windows.

Building teams are available performing something as passersby appear on in a menacing scene — people do not do so unless they expect folks to break , such as at a riot, for instance.

D.C. is not alone. Beverly Hills is famous for unrest and also the pawn stores on Rodeo Drive are also boarded up before November 3rd.

We watched a great deal of the through the societal justice protests that happened on the summer. This promises to become even more extreme.