Cynthia Bailey Unhappy Concerning Gizelle Bryant Wedding Opinions

Cynthia Bailey is allegedly upset about opinions Actual Bit of Potomac celebrity Gizelle Bryant made concerning attending her marriage.

Gizelle maintained she abandoned Cynthia’s wedding after guests started to remove their masks.

“I had been quite apprehensive too…If it first began, completely everybody had a defense or a mask . But then people began drinking and eating, and that is when it had been chaos just a small bit,” Gizelle advised Andy Cohen to Watch What Happens Live.

Karen Huger spoke to Cynthia, and she states the Actual Bit of Atlanta celebrity didn’t take care of Gizelle’s opinions. She states Gizelle lied.

“I really do query Gizelle’s motives today. Why was she really there? So I moved a little farther with Cynthia Bailey and also…Cynthia was obviously wasn’t happy regarding the remarks Gizelle had produced. However she shared something that I find remarkable since when Gizelle was ‘Watch What Happens Live,”’ Andy Cohen requested her…she explained,’I abandoned as I did not feel secure ‘ And Andy said,’Oh you are heading back into the resort and…’ And she says,’Yeah, I needed to return to my resort’ And he also said,’Oh to be using Jamal?’ And she said,’Uh, supposedly.’ And how Andy goes something like,’Oh my God, why would it need to be supposedly? Y’are increased.’ And she says,’Ok, Andy, fine Andy, I am heading back into the resort to become with Jamal.'”

GIZELLE BRYANT ON LIVE W/ FANS

“Well, that was a lie because, to tell the truth, Cynthia Bailey received a telephone call from Gizelle three times before the marriage. And she shared the Jamal wasn’t likely to be in presence.”