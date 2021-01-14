Cyberpunk PS5, Xbox Collection X up grade launch day – CD Projekt has additional poor information for enthusiasts | Gaming | Enjoyment

[ad_1]

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt has unveiled extra about its designs for the PS5 and Xbox Sequence X versions of the recreation.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched with a prolonged record of game-breaking bugs and general performance challenges, notably on PS4 and Xbox Just one.

Points had been so severe that Sony pulled the match from PSN, as some shoppers demanded refunds.

Pointless to say, this has had a bit of a knock-on effect when it comes to the cost-free PS5 and Xbox Sequence X enhance.

With CD Projekt understandably concentrating on correcting the activity on PS4, Xbox Just one, Stadia and Personal computer, the following-gen upgraded model has been provided a afterwards than anticipated release date.

In accordance to responses created by CD Projekt’s Marcin Iwinski, the PS5 and Xbox Series X up grade is not likely to be accessible right up until the next 50 % of the year.

“For individuals who are taking part in the game on subsequent-gen consoles by using backwards compatibility, we are arranging the totally free, upcoming-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series consoles, and PlayStation 5, this calendar year,” reads a CD Projekt assertion.

“We’re aiming for the next fifty percent of the year and we’ll reveal extra when we have more to share.”

While it can be lousy information for fans ready to perform it with all the next-gen updates mounted, you are unable to blame CD Projekt for focusing on the PS4 and Xbox 1 versions.