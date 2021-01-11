Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.07 – Patch #1 January 2021 expected launch day for PS4, Xbox Just one | Gaming | Enjoyment

Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was a disaster, especially on PlayStation 4 and Xbox A single.

Although all variations of the open up-environment purpose-enjoying match have concerns, the final-gen editions have been specifically problematic.

In addition to sport-breaking bugs, the PS4 and Xbox 1 variations had steady functionality concerns that make for a scrappy expertise.

Items were so bad on previous-gen consoles that Sony pulled the activity from PSN, when CD Projekt has agreed to situation refunds.

Fortunately, nevertheless, CD Projekt is functioning on some quite key updates, commencing with “Patch #1” in January (which we will be referring to as update 1.07).

“Soon after the vacations, we are going to continue on functioning – we’ll release two significant patches starting off with Patch #1 in January,” reads a CD Projekt put up.

“This will be followed by Patch #2 in February. With each other these should really take care of the most popular challenges gamers are struggling with on very last-10 consoles.”

Unfortunately, there’s no official release day for the update, whilst there are theories on Reddit and on internet sites like Video game Infinitus that patch #1 will launch on January 15 or January 22.

Specific On-line has contacted CD Projekt for affirmation on the update’s release day.