Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.07 – Patch #1 January 2021 expected launch day for PS4, Xbox Just one | Gaming | Enjoyment

Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was a disaster, especially on PlayStation 4 and Xbox A single.
Although all variations of the open up-environment purpose-enjoying match have concerns, the final-gen editions have been specifically problematic.
In addition to sport-breaking bugs, the PS4 and Xbox 1 variations had steady functionality concerns that make for a scrappy expertise.
Items were so bad on previous-gen consoles that Sony pulled the activity from PSN, when CD Projekt has agreed to situation refunds.
Fortunately, nevertheless, CD Projekt is functioning on some quite key updates, commencing with “Patch #1” in January (which we will be referring to as update 1.07).
“Soon after the vacations, we are going to continue on functioning – we’ll release two significant patches starting off with Patch #1 in January,” reads a CD Projekt put up.
“This will be followed by Patch #2 in February. With each other these should really take care of the most popular challenges gamers are struggling with on very last-10 consoles.”
Unfortunately, there’s no official release day for the update, whilst there are theories on Reddit and on internet sites like Video game Infinitus that patch #1 will launch on January 15 or January 22.
Specific On-line has contacted CD Projekt for affirmation on the update’s release day.
This does variety of make feeling provided that two of the largest Cyberpunk 2077 updates have been introduced on the two Fridays straight adhering to the game’s launch.
CD Projekt has stated that while the updates will not likely make the PS4 and Xbox Just one variations glimpse like they are functioning on high-spec PCs or future-gen consoles, the expertise will be substantially nearer than it is now.
The February update is also probably to coincide with the release of the to start with batch of free of charge Cyberpunk 2077 DLC.
Even though the contents of the absolutely free DLC continue being a mystery for now, the Cyberpunk web page confirms that the material will be available in early 2021.
Cyberpunk 2077 is explained as an open up-planet, action-experience game set in the futuristic place of Night Metropolis.
“You enjoy as V, a mercenary outlaw heading following a 1-of-a-form implant that is the important to immortality,” reads the official description.
“You can customise your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and discover a vast city in which the alternatives you make condition the tale and the environment around you.”
As the description implies, unique players will have a vastly altered knowledge dependent on their tactic to gameplay.
That is assuming you never operate into a single of the aforementioned game-breaking bugs and have to get started once more.