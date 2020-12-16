‘Cyberpunk 2077’ refunds are acquiring denied in spite of devs’ guarantee

Gamers have reportedly experienced their refund requests for Cyberpunk 2077 denied, regardless of CD Projekt RED’s refund offer earlier this 7 days.

The backlash from Cyberpunk 2077 has been increasing due to the fact the game’s start, with several players on base PS4 and Xbox 1 consoles and small- to mid-tier Pc rigs speaking out about the various video game-breaking bugs and crashes. CDPR later on addressed the criticism in a statement, the place it also provided to refund players who had been not happy with the solution.

In its statement, CDPR claimed that gamers could “opt to refund your copy” if they ended up not “satisfied with their purchase”. The developer famous that refunds for digital copies would be managed as a result of the storefronts they were bought on, with additional assist from [email protected] for actual physical copies.

Nevertheless, some gamers have been not able to get a refund for Cyberpunk 2077, regardless of CDPR’s promise. Twitter person Mgs2learn2 shared that he was denied a refund as the activity experienced previously been downloaded, in accordance with the PlayStation Store’s refund policy.

Verify out the trade down below.

So today’s update, Sony help refused one more refund for #Cyberpunk2077. They said even if the devs say refund it, they won’t do it. Lied about the recreation not staying broken and lied about what CDPR said. Tl:dr you are stuck with a damaged game, wait around til patched. Some aid. pic.twitter.com/MsyI11VCGO

— Mgs2learn2 (@mgs2learn2) December 14, 2020

CDPR’s vice president of company improvement Michał Nowakowski has due to the fact clarified the company’s stance when it arrives to refunds. For the duration of a the latest traders simply call, the VP discovered that the firm does not have any specific agreements in place with Microsoft and Sony to method the refunds, and that all refunds will continue to count on the stores’ individual guidelines.

“Microsoft and Sony have refund insurance policies for each individual product or service that is unveiled digitally on their storefronts. Despite a number of article content I have seen that items are being set up just for us, it’s truly not accurate – these procedures are in position and have often been in put they’re not offered exclusively for us,” he claimed.

“Anyone who has bought any title on the PlayStation Community or the Microsoft storefront can question for a refund, and if it is built inside of particular boundaries, normally relevant to time, utilization and so on, can request for that refund,” Nowakowski added. “Our course of action here with Microsoft and Sony is not distinctive than with any other title unveiled on any of these storefronts.”

Throughout the identical buyers connect with, Nowakowski also acknowledged that the developer “did not shell out enough time” looking at final-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 all through the progress procedure, conveying that the group experienced as a substitute targeted their methods on “next-gen and Personal computer performance”.