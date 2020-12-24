Cyberpunk 2077 1.06 update: CD Projekt reveal major information in patch notes | Gaming | Leisure

And though the new Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes are shorter, they do incorporate some great news for avid gamers. Builders CD Projekt Pink has announced a massive take care of for Pc gamers who had been concerned about finding a corrupted help save file. This could come about if the help you save file obtained also massive, leaving gamers unable to continue on their current playthrough unless they had a backup. Gamers would be still left with a message, stating: “saved info is weakened and simply cannot be loaded,” when they tried to load the affected savers. Messages from affected avid gamers make clear: “I put in a large amount of the recreation crafting to make funds to buy autos and other items. My video game file is at 7.93 MB. It usually takes pretty much a minute to load the recreation.

“If it crosses 8 MB, my preserve file corrupts and will become unloadable. I’m possibly heading to have to kiss this character goodbye for the reason that of this difficulty.” “Crafting tends to make this challenge happen really quickly if you craft way as well numerous items. I utilized crafting to make cash.” A different included: “This was a trouble in The Witcher 2 feel it or not. The sizing of your conserve folder considerably increased your loading occasions and corrupted saves.” The fantastic news now is that this challenge with big conserve information has been taken off by CD Projekt, despite the fact that it comes with the limitation that the problem just can’t be eliminated. “This will not repair help you save information corrupted in advance of the update,” CD Projekt Purple confirmed in the patch notes.

Additional news about today’s Cyberpunk 2077 1.06 update can be located under in the official patch notes: Quests Dum Dum will no more time go missing from Totentanz entrance throughout 2nd Conflict. Console-distinct Enhanced memory administration and stability, resulting in fewer crashes. Personal computer-certain Taken off the 8 MB preserve file dimensions limit. Note: this won’t correct conserve information corrupted right before the update. CD Projekt Pink has introduced a string of patches since the game’s rocky December launch, with PS4 and Xbox A single versions of the sport the worst impacted by bugs.