Customs are ‘not to blame for delays at Irish ports’

Irish customs authorities deny they are holding up merchandise provides moving into the Republic from Terrific Britain, blaming companies for failing to fill in the paperwork.

rish Income claims that 76% of merchandise were being acquiring cleared in 30 minutes of ships arriving to Dublin Port yesterday early morning, and that freight visitors is at file lows for this time of 12 months.

“We have processed thousands of declarations,” stated Tom Talbot, head of functions for customs at Dublin Port. “On Sunday, we had 40 vans parked up in a port that has a typical targeted visitors of 1.1m freight vehicles by way of it.”

But a single market resource reported drivers are getting held up for hours or even days at a time in Dublin around customs formalities, a circumstance that is currently being compounded by Covid limits.

And Logistics Uk, which represents Uk motorists, shops and brands, suggests consignments of unique goods that are “grouped” together in the very same container are experiencing distinct issues crossing the Irish Sea.

The head of the Irish Highway Haulage Affiliation, Eugene Drennan, explained most of the delays are down to “cumbersome” IT techniques and new guidelines that were not “experimented with and examined” in time.

“The largest flaw in it all is that the Irish program does not talk to the English procedure,” Mr Drennan claimed. “There may well be no issue now due to the fact there are no goods. But it’s on the way.”

One particular driver turned up for health and safety clearance on Saturday with no paperwork, and experienced to hold out 36 hrs right until a customs agent was obtainable to present it.

Belfast Telegraph