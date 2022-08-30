Custom Profile Picture for Netflix: How Can I Get and Set a Custom Netflix Profile Picture?

A good streaming service is Netflix. Learn how to create a unique Netflix profile picture in this guide from the MiniTool Partition Wizard website. If you would prefer a customized profile, you can give it a shot.

Describe Netflix.

You may have heard of Netflix if you enjoy watching TV shows or films. It’s a fantastic streaming service that offers a huge selection of TV shows, movies, anime, documentaries, miniseries, etc.

Numerous gadgets support this service. It is accessible by a web browser on a computer or an application on a smart TV, a phone, a tablet, a video game console, or another device.

After logging in with your Netflix credentials, you can watch movies or TV series online. Shows can also be downloaded for later offline viewing. By the way, different Netflix plans range in price from $9.99 to $19.99 each month.

Can You Change Your Netflix Custom Profile Picture?

Up to five profiles are supported by Netflix, allowing users with the same account to access the service with various preferences.

You will receive a preset profile image when you establish a Netflix profile. You might be curious about using a unique profile photo for Netflix personalization.

In fact, as the following image demonstrates, Netflix gives you the option to modify your profile photo and select a picture from their library (image source: www.youtube.com, Max Dalton). They frequently feature actors from Netflix’s original series.

How Can I Get a Custom Netflix Profile Picture?

An extension for Google Chrome can be useful if you wish to use a unique profile picture for Netflix. Let’s look at how to switch to a custom profile image for Netflix.

Step 1: Launch Google Chrome on a computer, then look for the Custom profile photo for the Netflix extension. To download and install the extension, click Add to Chrome.

Step 2: To confirm the action, click Add extension in the pop-up window.

Step 3: A Netflix webpage will appear after the extension has been successfully installed. Click the button for the Custom profile image for Netflix addon after logging into your account.

Step 4: Select the profile whose profile photo you wish to update in the Upload custom profile picture window and press the Select image button.

Step 5: In the pop-up window, choose an image from your computer to use as the personalized Netflix profile photo and click Open to load it.

Step 6: Adjust the new profile picture’s placement using the Alignment tool. To make changes, press the Save button after that.

You can then reload the Netflix website to see your updated profile image.

Adapt Netflix to Your Needs

Netflix has a very little variety of profile pictures available. You can use any custom profile photo you like by following these simple instructions with a Google Chrome extension.

Now that your profile image is in order, you should think about the ideal browser for streaming Netflix.

