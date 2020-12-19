Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Roy Hodgson out to spoil Jurgen Klopp’s bash

Palace held Spurs to a draw last Sunday and will appear to lead to problems for the Reds, who wanted a late winner from Roberto Firmino to assert all 3 points in this fixture very last time period.

Ahead of Liverpool’s go to to Palace on Saturday, Hodgson explained of Klopp: “It is tough enough to be nominated on one situation so to earn it 2 times is very extraordinary.

“Tomorrow I’ll notify him how pleased I am for him and how deserved the award was for previous period, which was a fantastic year wherever he did so perfectly.

“Of class what would make him a fantastic manager is – what helps make any supervisor a superior manager – he has a distinct strategy of what he needs his group to do and he performs tough on the teaching industry to make sure his players have an understanding of what he needs from them.

"He is obviously pretty very good as a person supervisor because you see the marriage he has with his gamers, it is a pretty warm and pleasant romantic relationship even with the reality I am guaranteed he is usually difficult them and pushing them in coaching.

“He isn’t going to get achievements by being their good friend, he gets results by currently being a top-course coach but he is able to also show people human attributes to make the players sense like they want to play for him.

“Heaps and lots of features and a excellent preference in my belief from FIFA on this celebration and we will have to do our finest tomorrow to spoil any get together he has prepared.”

