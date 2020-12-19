Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Reside! Hottest crew information, lineups, prediction, Tv, Premier League match stream nowadays

Crystal Palace encounter the team sitting at the Leading League summit for the second time in just seven times in this weekend’s opening best-flight clash.
A late Jeffrey Schlupp objective and string of great saves from Vicente Guaita sealed a effectively-deserved stage for the Eagles versus Tottenham very last weekend, in advance of Roy Hodgson was still left raging at Christian Benteke’s dismissal in a 1-1 London derby attract with West Ham in midweek.
Palace are now a few matches unbeaten and sit 12th, though have received only just one of their past five – a 5-1 drubbing of 10-male West Brom at The Hawthorns.
In the meantime, defending champions Liverpool are again on top just after Roberto Firmino’s late effort and hard work sealed a critical 2-1 earn in excess of Spurs on Wednesday night.
Jurgen Klopp’s staff are unbeaten in their last 9 League matches, though have not picked up a victory in any of their last five away outings.
With kick-off scheduled for 12:30pm GMT
Liverpool team information
Liverpool defender Joel Matip is expected to be fit today owning skipped the midweek earn above Tottenham thanks to a back again spasm.
Midfielder Naby Keita could get a uncommon start off, getting been on the bench on Wednesday, but with eight days just before their next video game Klopp is likely to retain faith with the majority of his setting up line-up from the Spurs activity.
Thiago Alcantara is set to rejoin group training upcoming week just after two months out with a knee damage with a view to currently being in rivalry in early January, with fellow midfielders James Milner (hamstring) and Xherdan Shaqiri (muscle mass) closing in on returns.
Crystal Palace group news
Palace will be without having striker Christian Benteke this afternoon.
The Belgian was sent off in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham for two bookable offences and will serve a just one-match ban now, but former Liverpool correct-back again Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill and Jeffrey Schlupp are in shape sufficient to start out.
Roy Hodgson made a decision to take that trio out of the commencing XI in midweek for precautionary reasons, but he is unable to decide on Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly, Mamadou Sakho (both of those calf) and Connor Wickham (thigh) for the clash in opposition to the Reds.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool h2h benefits
Last meeting: Liverpool 4- Palace (June 24, 2020)
Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Palace confirmed true dedication to struggle back again for a position in opposition to Spurs the final time they were being at residence, but you would count on Liverpool to play a more expansive recreation at Selhurst than Jose Mourinho did.
If Palace clearly show the same dogged dedication, they could make life actually hard for Klopp’s group – but you’d financial institution on Liverpool leaving with three points.
How to enjoy Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Tv channel: Today’s video game will be televised on BT Activity 1, with protection beginning at 11:30am.
Stay stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to look at the match on line.
Date, time and location
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 12:30pm GMT kick-off nowadays (Saturday, December 19, 2020).
The recreation will be performed powering closed doors at Selhurst Park, with London now below Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.
Welcome to Crystal Palace vs Liverpool coverage
