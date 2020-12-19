Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Reside! Hottest crew information, lineups, prediction, Tv, Premier League match stream nowadays

Crystal Palace encounter the team sitting at the Leading League summit for the second time in just seven times in this weekend’s opening best-flight clash.

A late Jeffrey Schlupp objective and string of great saves from Vicente Guaita sealed a effectively-deserved stage for the Eagles versus Tottenham very last weekend, in advance of Roy Hodgson was still left raging at Christian Benteke’s dismissal in a 1-1 London derby attract with West Ham in midweek.

Palace are now a few matches unbeaten and sit 12th, though have received only just one of their past five – a 5-1 drubbing of 10-male West Brom at The Hawthorns.

In the meantime, defending champions Liverpool are again on top just after Roberto Firmino’s late effort and hard work sealed a critical 2-1 earn in excess of Spurs on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s staff are unbeaten in their last 9 League matches, though have not picked up a victory in any of their last five away outings.

With kick-off scheduled for 12:30pm GMT

