Crystal Palace vs Leicester Dwell! Newest score, aim updates, staff information, Tv and Premier League match stream

Leicester have the probability to go within a issue of the top of the Leading League table as they stop by Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are traveling large and can near the gap on leaders Liverpool just after the champions were held to a 1-1 attract by having difficulties West Brom on Sunday.

Palace, in the meantime, are looking to bounce again from a couple of hefty defeats, obtaining conceded ten goals in their very last two matches devoid of scoring one particular by themselves.

The Eagles were being thumped 7- by Liverpool ahead of shedding 3- from 10-male Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

There will sadly be no supporters in attendance this afternoon, with London caught below rigid Tier 4 coronavirus constraints.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate, Tomkins, Mitchell, Townsend, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Schlupp, Zaha, Benteke

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Evans, Thomas, Mendy, Choudhury, Praet, Perez, Barnes, Iheanacho