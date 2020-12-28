Crystal Palace vs Leicester Dwell! Most up-to-date rating, objective updates, staff information, Television and Leading League match stream

Leicester have the probability to go within a issue of the best of the Leading League desk as they pay a visit to Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers’ adult males are traveling higher and can shut the hole on leaders Liverpool soon after the champions had been held to a 1-1 draw by struggling West Brom on Sunday.

Palace, meanwhile, are wanting to bounce back again from a pair of hefty defeats, obtaining conceded ten targets in their previous two matches with out scoring one on their own.

The Eagles had been thumped 7- by Liverpool just before losing 3- versus ten-male Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

There will unfortunately be no fans in attendance this afternoon, with London caught less than rigid Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate, Tomkins, Mitchell, Townsend, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Schlupp, Zaha, Benteke

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Evans, Thomas, Mendy, Choudhury, Praet, Perez, Barnes, Iheanacho