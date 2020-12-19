Crystal Palace v Liverpool: Prediction, Tv set channel, are living stream, group information, kick-off time, h2h effects, odds

Liverpool secured a late 2-1 gain in excess of Tottenham at Anfield in midweek, with Roberto Firmino’s header sending the Reds 3 details distinct of Spurs at the prime of the desk.

As for Palace, they secured a 1-1 draw at London rivals West Ham to make it 3 online games unbeaten – but this will be a different hard test at residence soon after drawing with Spurs at Selhurst Park final weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction: 1-2 away get

Palace showed serious resolve to battle again for a place versus Spurs the past time they were being at home, but you would count on Liverpool to perform a more expansive match at Selhurst than Jose Mourinho did.

If Palace display the same dogged dedication, they could make life really challenging for Klopp’s team – but you’d bank on Liverpool leaving with 3 points.

Day, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 12:30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

The activity will be performed behind-shut-doorways at Selhurst Park, with London below Tier 3 coronavirus limitations. Breaking NEWS Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Roy Hodgson out to spoil Jurgen Klopp’s bash

Connected

How to observe Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Tv set channel: The activity will be televised on BT Activity 1, with coverage setting up at 11:30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be in a position to watch the match on the internet.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool staff information

Palace will be without Christian Benteke. The Belgian was despatched off in Wednesday’s attract at West Ham for two bookable offences and will serve a one-match ban this weekend, but Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill and Jeffrey Schlupp are match plenty of to start out.

Hodgson resolved to just take the trio out of the setting up XI in midweek for precautionary explanations, but he is unable to select Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly, Mamadou Sakho (both calf) and Connor Wickham (thigh) for the clash in opposition to the Reds.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is anticipated to be fit getting skipped the midweek win over Tottenham owing to a back spasm. Midfielder Naby Keita could get a uncommon begin, acquiring been on the bench on Wednesday, but with eight times ahead of their upcoming recreation Klopp is probably to hold faith with the the vast majority of his starting off line-up from the Spurs match. Breaking NEWS Crystal Palace -7 Liverpool Live! Leading League final result response and match highlights

Thiago Alcantara is set to rejoin crew coaching upcoming week just after two months out with a knee harm with a view to getting in contention in early January, with fellow midfielders James Milner (hamstring) and Xherdan Shaqiri (muscle) closing in on returns.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool h2h Premier League benefits

Final meeting: Liverpool 4- Palace (June 24, 2020)

Related

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool odds and betting guidelines (subject matter to alter)

This weekend get a £10 free of charge wager with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Activity Multi on the Premier League.

Terms: Min £10 Identical Video game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri – Solar. Cost-free wager valid for 72 hours, awarded at wager settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs implement.