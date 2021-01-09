Crystal Palace player ratings vs Wolves: Mamadou Sakho and Michy Batshuayi struggle as Eagles knocked out

rystal Palace were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round for the second time in two seasons as Wolves booked their place in the draw.

Adama Traore’s thumping goal, his first in all competitions since February last year, was enough to secure a place in the next round for the hosts as Roy Hodgson’s side created next to nothing going forward.

Here is how Jack Rosser rated the Eagles…

Could do little about the Traore goal despite getting a tiny bit of a hand to it. Made a fine stop from Dendocker in the second half.

Not often troubled at the back but offered next to nothing going forward.

Another solid display from Tomkins, wasn’t overly troubled on his side.

Not a happy return to the first team. Looked off the pace and was hooked at half time in what could be his final appearance for the club.

Given a chance having been replaced by Mitchell as first choice at left-back. Struggled against Traore and gave Mitchell nothing to worry about in terms of his position. Breaking NEWS FA Cup Reside! Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool, Wolves 1- Crystal Palace and hottest third-round fixture information

Probably Palace’s best player but despite one run into the box offered little in the final third.

First start since October for McCarthy who improved a touch before being replaced in the second half but looked rusty and was overrun by Wolves in the first half.

Similarly overrun in the first half and didn’t do enough on the ball to get Palace going after the break.

Showed a couple of flashes and tracked back well but offered little as the game went on.

Saw very little of the ball and posed no threat to Wolves throughout.

Really struggling to make a mark during his second spell on loan with the club. Did nothing to suggest Hodgson should start him in the Premier League.