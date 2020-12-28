Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson concerned by Covid-19 in soccer after Manchester Metropolis outbreak

Town experienced been because of to engage in Everton on Monday evening, but the activity was postponed adhering to an outbreak of Covid-19 in their squad.

Hodgson thinks the Leading League are doing all they can to hold gamers safe and sound, but they experience a difficult task specified that the virus is rising around the United kingdom at present.

And the Palace boss has admitted that is a concern for football, which has not shut down once more because returning in June following a time period of lockdown.

“I have got whole assurance in all the things that the Premier League is doing with us at our training floor and at matches to make sure that we retain the virus away,” mentioned Hodgson soon after Monday’s 1-1 attract with Leicester.

"But I believe what this is displaying is that, in a second of time in which the virus is spreading really promptly, it is not possible for folks, nonetheless perfectly shielded they are by the Leading League and by the protocols that we have, it is not possible to absolutely protect people today from obtaining it.

"The truth is they (players) are human beings. They go away the soccer club and they go dwelling, and they have little ones who are coming again from school, and they have to do their purchasing, etc, etcetera.

“The truth is they (players) are human beings. They go away the soccer club and they go dwelling, and they have little ones who are coming again from school, and they have to do their purchasing, etc, etcetera.

“So it is very, very concerning I need to say. My hope is that we can endure it and keep banging on as a result of as it ended up.