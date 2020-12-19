Crystal Palace -7 Liverpool Live! Leading League final result response and match highlights

Liverpool threw down the gauntlet to their Premier League title rivals with a devastating screen of clinical finishing at Selhurst Park.

The defending champions will invest Christmas as top rated-flight leaders for the third calendar year in a row following Roberto Firmino and substitute Mohamed Salah equally notched superb braces on a unforgettable afternoon in south London.

There had been also good quality plans from captain Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino – who started off in area of Salah – as Liverpool opened up a 6-position gap at the summit to heap strain on the likes of Tottenham, who host Leicester tomorrow.

It is the to start with time in Liverpool’s prime-flight record that they have received a match by seven aims away from Anfield, even though it is also a joint-report margin of victory for Klopp as Liverpool manager.

It was the fantastic way to stick to up a critical midweek gain over Spurs, with the Reds now having a 7 days off just before experiencing struggling West Brom upcoming weekend.

Follow all the reaction to Liverpool’s spectacular exhibit with Standard Sport’s dwell weblog below…

