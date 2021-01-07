Crystal Hefner reveals she lost 50 % the blood in her physique and just about DIED from plastic surgical treatment in Oct

CRYSTAL Hefner disclosed she shed 50 % the blood in her entire body and just about DIED from plastic surgical procedure in October.

The 34-calendar year-previous shared the terrifying practical experience in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The design shared a snap of herself sporting bandages that covered her breasts.

Along with the snap, she defined that she “had a excess fat transfer medical procedures October 16 and practically did not make it through.”

Crystal wrote: “I shed fifty percent the blood in my overall body and ended up in the healthcare facility needing a blood transfusion.

“I have been gradually having my way back again to wellness due to the fact then and I am now eventually feeling okay.⁣”

She ongoing: “I advocate for remaining normal since I obtained really sick and taken off my implants and anything else poisonous in my overall body in 2016.

“I should have figured out my lesson the to start with time but I guess the universe retains sending you the exact same lesson until you discover it.”

After she explained that “our society” is defined by “magnificence” and that women of all ages are “overly sexualized,” Crystal wrote: “I know from the worst form of working experience.

“For 10 several years my value was based on how superior my actual physical human body appeared. I was rewarded and created a residing based on my outer visual appearance. “To this working day I want to write reminders of why I’m deserving that have nothing to do with my bodily look to influence myself that I’m enough.”

Hugh Hefner’s widow additional: “I feel sorry for the next generation looking up to people today whose seems to be are not even attainable without the need of tons of filters, make-up, or dollars and girls need to have to end feeding into it.”

The caption concluded: “This is a substantial slap on my possess wrist for caving into this force, even now in my 30’s – as I imagined I would have learned my lesson by now.”

The former Playboy Playmate was married to Hugh from 2012 right until his loss of life in 2017 at the age of 91.

Crystal formerly disclosed that her breast implants “slowly and gradually poisoned” her in a 2016 Facebook write-up.

Just after explaining that she skilled signs including “intolerance to foods and beverages, unexplained again agony, regular neck and shoulder suffering, cognitive dysfunction (mind fog, memory loss), stunted hair expansion” and more, she shared that she had been identified with Lyme illness.

Crystal wrote: “Following I was diagnosed with Lyme disease and poisonous mold, I posted about it on social media. I began to obtain comments declaring that my signs or symptoms resembled ‘Breast Implant Illness.’

“I uncovered a Breast Implant Sickness web-site and Fb group with nearly 3,000 users. My signs matched theirs.”

The model discussed that implants “split down and wreak havoc on your body. The shell on silicone and saline implants is comprised of silicone and around 40 other poisonous chemical substances: tin, zinc, cadmium, mercury, arsenic, formaldehyde and talc to title a few. Your immune technique is constantly combating them, leaving you vulnerable to other illnesses.”

Just after sharing that she had her implants eradicated, Crystal concluded the article by encouraging her enthusiasts to enable those people in a very similar situation “know that Implant Disease is real and could be the trouble.”