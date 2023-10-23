How to Crop a GIF in GIMP/EZGIF

How to Crop a GIF in GIMP

Among the greatest GIF editors is GIMP. It is open-source and free. It may be used to rotate, resize, and flip photos in addition to cutting GIFs.

Let’s now examine how to crop a GIF using GIMP.

Step 1: Install GIMP on your PC after downloading it.

Step 2: To import the GIF, open GIMP and select File > Open.

Step 3: After that, you can pick Crop from the drop-down list by choosing Transform Tools under the Tools tab.

Step 4: To crop an animated GIF, choose the desired area of the image and press the Enter key.

Step 5: To save the cropped GIF, select File > Export after you’re finished.

Recall that the As animation needs to be ticked in the Export box.

How to Crop a GIF in EZGIF

The most potent GIF editing program for creating and altering GIFs is called EZGIF. It allows you to divide, resize, trim, and add text to GIFs. More significantly, it may be used to convert APNG, WebP, and video to GIF.

Here are the comprehensive instructions for cropping a GIF online.

Step 1: go to the EZGIF webpage.

Step 2: Select Crop and use your smartphone to submit the animated GIF. Or you may use GIF websites to post a GIF. Next, press the “Upload!” button.

Step 3: Decide which part of the animated GIF to preserve. You may also do various revisions, such as rotating the GIF, modifying its aspect ratio, and adjusting its pace.

Step 4: To make the adjustment, scroll down this page and click the Crop picture! option.

Step 5: To save the cropped image, click “Save” at the end.

How to Crop a GIF in Gifs.com

With the aid of the website Gifs.com, you may alter GIFs by cropping, inverting, and adding text.

This is how GIFs are cropped.

Step 1:visit Gifs.com.

Step 2:Upload the GIF that you wish to crop.

Step 3: To crop the animated GIF, select the Crop option.

Step 4: To continue, click Create GIF.

Step 5: Click the DOWNLOAD button to save the cropped GIF when you’ve reached the download page.

How to Make a Circle Out of a GIF

Would you like to use a GIF cropped into a circle as your profile picture? I suggest Lunapic here. There is a circle crop tool included in this picture editor. Any GIF picture may be cropped into a circle.

See how to crop a GIF into a circle here.

Step 1: Upload the GIF to Lunapic.

Step 2: To begin, select the Crop option.

Step 3: Next, choose the desired area of the GIF by clicking on the circle shape.

Step 4: To save the cropped animated GIF, choose the Crop Image and do a right-click.

Conclusion

Are you familiar with cropping GIFs? It’s your time now! Please leave your better recommendations in the comment areas.