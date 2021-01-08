Cristoph Kramer truly has caught ‘em all as German Entire world Cup winner reveals selection of 151 first Pokemon cards

CRISTOPH KRAMER is residing out each boy’s dream…as the only man to have his fingers on the World Cup AND all 151 primary Pokemon playing cards.

The Borussia Monchengladbach star has double bring about to celebrate in this week – owning helped his aspect to a 1- earn above Arminia with Pokemon also embarking on its 25th anniversary.

The franchise has turn into a globally phenomenon considering the fact that its launch in the mid 90s with previous cards even fetching about £5,000 on Ebay.

But midfielder Kramer has built the headlines for catching them all… and he did not even have to have a footballer’s salary to do so.

He advised SPORTbible: “I guess each and every child born in the 90’s was a enormous Pokémon lover.

“It was fantastic to accumulate the cards in major college and it was generally a sort of a childhood desire to have them all.

“I have to say that I purchased some cards aswell, but I failed to shell out lots.

“I don’t know specifically how a great deal the worth is, but I hope the time performs for me, like we would say in German. But I would never provide them.

“I think most of them [my teammates] did the very same as a kid, but they gave their playing cards away and stopped amassing. But they say regard and congratulations to me!”

Based on the viewers, fans will possibly be eager to ask Kramer about winning the 2014 Planet Cup with Germany – or getting his hands on Charizard.

But the gentleman himself has insisted football stays his major focus with Gladbach into the previous-16 of the Champions League.

When requested if he favored Team Rocket to his individual Bundesliga crew, Kramer included: “No of course not!

“Pokémon is a childhood interest. But football is my a person and only passion.”