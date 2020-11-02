Cristiano Ronaldo Strips Down to His Underwear During Soccer Match

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking so ripped.

The 35-year-old Juventus FC soccer player was ready to play on Sunday (November 1) at the match against Spezia Calcio at Dino Manuzzi stadium in Cesena, Italy.

The hunky sports star was seen going shirtless, at one point stripping down to just his underwear while preparing to enter during the Serie A soccer match.

He scored three minutes after coming on as a substitute upon his return to the sport following his coronavirus diagnosis, helping to lead Juventus to a 4-1 win. He scored three times in 20 minutes after his arrival.

He also received some good news about his health recently.