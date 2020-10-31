Cristiano Ronaldo Released From Quarantine After Side COVID Evaluation

Breaking News

Football fans, rejoice… Cristiano Ronaldo is Totally Free from COVID-19! )

The celebrity’s group, Juventus, made the statement Friday… stating that the 35-year old has tested negative after beating the virus almost 3 months ago.

“Cristiano Ronaldo completed a test using a diagnostic test (swab) to get Covid 19,” the group said in a declaration. “The examination provided a negative outcome.”

“The participant has, consequently, recovered later 19 times and will be no longer exposed to dwelling isolation.”

It is good news for Juventus… that the group won only 1 of its own 4 matches with Ronaldo outside — and missing its highly anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi‘s Barcelona club on Wednesday.

As we already mentioned, it had been declared on Oct. 13 which Ronaldo’d COVID… plus he’d quarantined himself daily since.

Though, according to his own isolation pics, it did not look THAT hard…

However, congrats on kickin’ the virus’ buttocks regardless!