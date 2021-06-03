Cristiano Ronaldo Market value at All time lowest

Big News from Football market as the market value of Five times Balon D’OR Winner Cristiano Ronaldo falls down to even further.

Football fans around the world have already started to accept the change from last year. In 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi didn’t play UEFA Champions League Quarter Finals.

And several football fans will see even more dip in the value of their idols.

Cristiano Ronaldo now values at €50 Million

The five times Balon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has seen a major dip in his market value. Since he left Real Madrid, his Market value kept on lowering as he crossed his peak in 2017.

During his time at Real Madrid, he was certainly valued at more than €100 Million for several years. He even reached his peak at €120 Million when Real Madrid bagged 4 UCLs in 5 years.

Juventus bought him from Real Madrid to win UCL, but with age increasing, his valuation also lowered significantly. In recent data, the market value saw a dip of more than €10 Million to set at €50 Million.

How much his arch-rival Lionel Messi value in this Market?

The SIX times Balon d’Or winner Barcelona Lionel Messi crossed the €100 million valuations in 2010. His market value remained stagnant at €120 Million from 2012 to 2018.

His market value saw a peak at around €180 Million in 2018. But since then, his value also started to dip down and presently, the value stands tall at €80 Million still.