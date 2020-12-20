Crimson Devils up to 3rd just after Scott McTominay brace evokes romp more than previous rivals

SCOTT MCTOMINAY’S early brace sent Manchester United on their way to a amazing 6-2 thrashing of previous foes Leeds United.

The midfielder bought United off to the perfect start in the next moment, when he pinged Bruno Fernandes’ lay-off into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

And the Scot had another just 67 seconds later on, when he converted completely following an Anthony Martial by ball.

Fernandes then created it three immediately after 20 minutes, with Victor Lindelof turning it into a rout on 37.

Liam Cooper then gave the Whites a glimmer of hope on the stroke of half-time.

But surprise inclusion Dan James compounded Leeds’ misery in the 66th minute by pouncing on to a McTominay go prior to squeezing the ball under Illan Meslier.

Items acquired even much better for the Purple Devils just three minutes later on, when Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot, subsequent a Pascal Struijk challenge on Anthony Martial – with Fernandes changing from 12 yards.

The scoring wasn’t around, nevertheless, with Stuart Dallas bending a beautiful effort beyond David de Gea from range.

