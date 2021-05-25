Cricket News: PUMA hears Ryan Burl Sponsorship plea

Interesting news from Cricket as merchandising giant Puma agrees to sponsor Ryan Burl after his ‘sponsorship plea’ gained attention.

Zimbabwe cricket Ryan Burl posted the photo of his kits on a social media platform. He wrote a caption talking about the condition of his shoes.

He has to glue his shoes everytime after a series. Ryan Burl have also indirectly indicated the lack of sponsorship in Zimbabwe cricket.

Puma agrees to sponsor Ryan Burl after his ‘sponsorship plea’ gained attention.

PUMA replies back to Ryan Burl

The tweet received several attentions and became a trending topic on social media. Puma replied to the tweet from their PUMA Cricket official twitter handle saying “I got you covered”.

Time to put the glue away, I got you covered @ryanburl3 💁🏽 https://t.co/FUd7U0w3U7 — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) May 23, 2021

Puma has agreed to sponsor the kit of Ryan Burl from their next Series. Ryan Burl plays as an all-rounder for Zimbabwe squad. He has played 3 Tests, 18 ODIs and 25 T20s in his National team career.

Now that’s what puma stands for ! Proud of you team 👊🏽 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 23, 2021

Zimbabwe returned from ICC Ban

The 12th ranked Nation on ICC ODI list and 11th on T20 ranking, Zimbabwe has produced several talents representing Africa.

Players like Duncan Fletcher, Alistair Campbell, Heath treak, Andy Flower, Grant Flower and etc represented Zimbabwe. ICC suspended Zimbabwe Cricket from ICC T20 WC Qualifiers for breaking ICC rule due to Government’s interference; but reinstated later.