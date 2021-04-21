Craigavon woman’s prognosis was ‘very grim’, inquest told

A surgeon who carried out a surgical procedure at Craigavon Area Hospital on a woman who developed complications the following day told an inquest that her prognosis was “very grim” because her bowel had “died.”

arie Hylands (70) of Donacloney, Craigavon, was scheduled to have keyhole surgery on her gallbladder on March 30 2017, but she failed to recover, developed internal bleeding and died a month later, on April 28.

Andrew McGuigan, who was a level four trainee surgeon at the time, told the coroner, Ann-Louise Toal, that during the keyhole operation it became clear that the procedure was more complicated than anticipated and a decision to move to open surgery was taken.

Mr McGuigan said a consultant, Mr Lewis who had been observing, then stepped in and both surgeons continued with the operations.

The inquest heard that during the operation to remove a large gallstone, a tear had been made to part of Mrs Hylands’ bowel which had been stitched.

She was transferred to the recovery ward where the following morning, nursing staff documented that from 7am on the morning of March 31, Mrs Hylands was experiencing a high level of pain which scored as 10/10 on a recognised scale which required pain relief that included oxycodone, a drug stronger than morphine, morphine and intravenous paracetamol.

Mr McGuigan told the court he attended Mrs Hylands at 8.15am that morning and after examining her, he did not think it was necessary to escalate her care because her observations were within the normal range and that Mrs Hylands was able to converse with staff.

The inquest heard that at 10.25am that same morning, Mrs Hylands collapsed and further surgery was carried out with a plan to conduct additional surgery on April 20.

On this date, Mr McGuigan said it was discovered that part of Mrs Hylands’ bowel had “died” and a large section of her small intestine was removed, leaving only 45cm which Mr McGuigan agreed was “not a lot”.

When asked what Mrs Hylands’ prognosis was at that time because of the condition of her bowel, Mr McGuigan replied “very grim”.

The inquest continues.

