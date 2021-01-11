Craig Dawson’s late target sees West Ham edge past non-league Stockport in FA Cup

Craig Dawson spared West Ham’s blushes as they progressed to the FA Cup fourth round with a 1- victory more than non-league Stockport at a sodden Edgeley Park.

he driving rain remaining the pitch resembling a mud bathtub at complete-time and largely negated the gulf in class involving the sides, with Stockport owning a pair of 50 percent-probabilities to assert just one of the round’s major upsets.

But the Premier League facet, 86 spots previously mentioned their Vanarama Countrywide League opponents, prevented a big-killing as Dawson headed household from Jarrod Bowen’s ideal-wing cross 7 minutes from time.

David Moyes had designed 5 alterations to his line-up from the Premier League acquire at Everton on New Year’s Day, with Ben Johnson, Mark Noble, Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini and Michail Antonio all drafted in.

But it was nevertheless a line-up made up of 7 internationals towards a facet who experienced reached this stage of the competitors for the to start with time given that 2007, and with Wayne Rooney’s young brother, John, in their ranks.

They confirmed plenty of solve, primarily at the back again to snuff out several Hammers forays, but their attentions will now turn to a return to the Soccer League.

The hosts have been largely camped in their have 50 percent early on and nearly fell guiding when Mentioned Benrahma chested down a cross, shimmied to obtain an opening before taking pictures towards the outside of the post.

A fireworks exhibit at 1 conclude of the stadium brightened up a gloomy evening but the deafening sound brought the match to a short halt, and thereafter the people lacked a spark inspite of developing quite a few options.

Yarmolenko permit fly from length but missed the concentrate on, even though West Ham ended up presented a scare when goalkeeper Darren Randolph’s punch from a corner flew guiding him, only for just one of his very own defenders to bail him out.

The challenging situations were being encapsulated when Ben Hinchliffe spilled a program shot from Lanzini, although the Stockport goalkeeper gratefully collected at the 2nd try with no West Ham participant capable to stick to up.

Lanzini’s effort from the edge of the box was the only 1 of West Ham’s 7 makes an attempt that were on concentrate on in the opening 45 minutes, although Antonio 2 times failed to make the most of getting place via.

On the very first situation, Antonio was not able to cleanly gather Yarmolenko’s precision ball down the center and was then denied by Mark Kitching’s superb previous-gasp problem as he formed to shoot subsequent Lanzini’s pinpoint move.

The pitch was becoming more and more unpredictable, with the ball routinely halting in floor drinking water, which was proving a little something of a leveller for Stockport, who had been a lot more of an attacking drive after the interval.

Soon after Connor Jennings observed his shot hacked apparent, Richie Bennett was launched in location of the subdued Alex Reid and nearly made an impact, dispossessing past-gentleman Dawson, only for a wayward move to conclusion the possibility.

At the other close Benrahma fluffed an attempt from a slim angle immediately after Hinchliffe slipped when attempting to obvious, whilst the Stockport custodian skipped an attempted punch before making use of his toes to obvious.

By this stage West Ham were being on the front foot, and a short corner was worked to Bowen, whose cross from the suitable was glanced into the internet by Dawson as the deadlock was eventually broken in the 83rd minute.

Stockport offered little to recommend added-time may be on the playing cards as West Ham comfortably held on to established up a fourth-round tie from Doncaster.

PA