Craig David named MBE amid 2021 New Year’s Honours checklist

Craig David has been presented an MBE as element of the Queen’s once-a-year New Year’s Honours checklist.

Unveiled today (December 31), the list sees a host of names from the worlds of sport, songs and the arts recognised for their products and services.

Alongside David, Formulation 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been knighted as element of the honours, right after winning his seventh planet title this yr, equaling the earth document of Michael Schumacher, as properly as being an outspoken advocate of the Black Life Make a difference motion and strategies for racial justice.

Somewhere else, actor Nina Wadia has been specified an OBE, even though Lesley Manville has been created a CBE for products and services to drama and charity.

Roger Deakins has also been knighted, adhering to his Oscar earn for greatest cinematography for 1917.

Total, there had been 1,239 recipients of honours in the listing, with 803 recognised for operate in their communities.

Yesterday (December 30), it was revealed that Michael Sheen had handed back his OBE, which he gained in 2009 for expert services to drama, so he could air his views on the monarchy with no being a “hypocrite”.

“Raymond Williams famously wrote a piece named ‘Who Speaks For Wales’ in 1971 – and I took that as my commencing issue for the lecture as in who speaks for Wales now?”, Sheen explained in a new job interview with journalist Owen Jones. “And in my research, to do that lecture, I learnt a great deal about Welsh background.”

He continued: “By the time I completed typing that lecture… I don’t forget sitting there and wondering ‘well I have a choice’ possibly don’t give this lecture and hold on to my OBE or I give this lecture and give the OBE back again. I needed to do the lecture so I gave my OBE back again.”

Craig David celebrated 20 yrs of his debut album ‘Born To Do It’ this 12 months. He was set to take the album out on the ‘Hold That Thought’ tour earlier this year.

Dates for the arena tour, which wrap up with two headline exhibits at The O2 in London, have been rescheduled for spring 2021 thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.