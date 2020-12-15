Craig Conover Slams Madison LeCroy’s Comments About His Girlfriend

Drawing a line? Craig Conover isn’t absolutely sure he can forgive Madison LeCroy for her controversial opinions about his new girlfriend, Natalie Hegnauer.

The Stitching Down South founder, 31, confirmed his partnership with Hegnauer before this month, soon right before she produced her Southern Attraction debut. LeCroy, 31, afterwards joked during an episode of View What Takes place Stay With Andy Cohen on December 3 that she was “grossed out” by her costar’s new romance simply because Hegnauer had beforehand hooked up with castmate Austen Kroll.

“She was genuinely unpleasant for no rationale,” Conover tells Us Weekly completely of LeCroy’s assertion. “That’s how Natalie and I achieved, Austin released us in Aspen, [Colorado]. It was no magic formula that they had known each and every other ahead of. Natalie has been almost nothing but good to Madison. They hung out, they were being mates. So what Madison did just wasn’t nice, you know? … I don’t even want to be connected with Madison any more.”

Conover earlier dated costar Naomie Olindo for almost three many years prior to they known as it quits in 2017. The Delaware indigenous explained to Us in October that his new partnership would be a major section of the Bravo fact show’s seventh season. All through the December 3 episode of Southern Attraction, Conover hinted that he was “pretty sure” he was now slipping in really like with Hegnauer.

“Everyone else is joyful for me. It is been a long time considering the fact that I’ve felt this way about someone and considering the fact that I have found another person that was so supportive,” he tells Us, adding that LeCroy “threw away” their many years of friendship with her reviews. “It’s unfortunate to observe [her] undertaking and unravel in entrance of everybody. I mean, that is her impression and that’s fantastic. … She’s just not a pleasant man or woman.”

Although Conover statements he “can’t speak” to the intentions guiding LeCroy’s jab, he tells Us that “things are heading really well” concerning him and his new flame, who he fulfilled in January. The pair quarantined with each other in South Carolina amid the coronavirus pandemic, which Conover states was a blessing — even following he contracted the disease earlier this yr.

“It was awesome staying with Natalie,” he tells Us of his quarantine expertise. “You know, we were in this insulated bubble in the course of this honeymoon phase in which we obtained to invest a whole lot of time with each other. … We make each individual other content and we’re truly snug with each individual other.”

Southern Allure airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

