Crafty mum transforms tatty rocking horse into awesome zebra making use of just paint, here’s how you can do it as well

A CRAFTY mum has unveiled how she transformed a rocking horse into an wonderful zebra employing nothing at all but paint.

Natalie Dunleavy took to the Fb team The Frenchic Lover Discussion board where by she shared snaps of her incredible handiwork.

The mum disclosed she had procured the rocking horse for just a tenner on Fb as a present to her friend’s toddler for Xmas.

She then gave the classic toy a funky makeover making use of the common Frenchic paint.

Captioning her publish, Natalie shared her technique.

She wrote: “Rocking horse £10 on market given a new lease of daily life as a surprise present for my friend’s baby’s 1st Christmas.

“I dismantled and taken out the rocker and arms and painted the horse in Swanky Trousers as the colours ended up quite deep. 4 coats of Dazzle Me used with a smaller oval brush.

“I then expended hrs viewing videos of how to hand paint zebra stripes and practising on paper in advance of I plucked up the courage to just do it.

“I did not have a detailing brush so I made use of a very tiny slanted makeup brush to paint the zebra stripes.

“I made use of Blackjack and I did thin coats and built it up (took about 4 coats to get the truly bold black and also since sometimes I went more than the edges) Rocker, handles and arms in a blend of Dusky Blush and Dazzle me with a tiny pop of Gold and silver frensheen combine on the feet (lead to each and every girl loves a little bit of gold).

“Thanks to our new stockist ShowTheCrow.com for all the paint.”

Fellow group customers were very seriously amazed with Natalie’s brush abilities, praising her perform in the feedback.

A person wrote: “That’s just amazing!!!! Beautiful transformation.”

“Love this! Superior on you for revamping and recycling for a reward! We should give 2nd hand presents far more often. Remarkable!” agreed a further.

A 3rd additional: “That is remarkable, you are super gifted.”

