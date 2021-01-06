Crackdown on Covid rule breakers with much more fines for people today not wearing masks

Officers are to crackdown on all those who split the new coronavirus lockdown regulations, the Metropolitan Law enforcement has unveiled.

The drive claims people should anticipate to be fined, rather than ‘reasoned with’ if they split restrictions such as not sporting masks in general public spots and attending big gatherings.

This is a breaking tale. Much more to follow.

Get in contact with our news workforce by emailing us at [email protected] kingdom.

For more stories like this, verify our news website page.