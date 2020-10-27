CP NewsAlert: Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe keeps chair

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe has held on his chair Rosthern-Shellbrook from the provincial election.

Moe, who’s 47, was initially elected to the rural constituency at the 2011 vote and won in 2016.

In 2018, he eventually became premier following winning a direction vote which has been held when former greatest Brad Wall retired.

Moe held a range of places from Wall’s cupboard, such as as surroundings and innovative education minister.

He campaigned about the issue of the party voters reliable to assist the state’s economy recover in the COVID-19 pandemic.