Based on the anime of the same name, Cowboy Bebop is a live-action adaptation produced and distributed by Netflix. Its first season aired in November 2021 and like most of the live-action adaptations of manga/anime, it didn’t receive the expected critical appraise. However, there were some things that the show did that were on point.

Following the story of Spike Spiegel and Jet Black, the bounty hunters in space, Cowboy Bebop follows the original story in its live-action adaptation. After the end of the first season, it only took 3 weeks to cancel the show. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that Cowboy Bebop season 2 isn’t on the ranks. Let’s discuss Cowboy Bebop season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more to see it is ever going to return.

Cowboy Bebop Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast and More

Cowboy Bebop Plot

Taking place in the futuristic world of 2071, 50 years have passed since the incident that made Earth almost inhabitable. Because of that, many people have left the planet and established civilization on various planets in the Solar System. The story revolves around the primary protagonist Spike Spiegel and their partner Jet Black.

Both of them travel in the spaceship called Bebop as bounty hunters. Since the crimes in space have increased tremendously, the ISSP has created an external bounty system with officially recognized bounty hunters. These hunters hunt down the criminals in the space and return them to ISSP for the respective amount.

Spike and Black start out initially, however, later on, they get joined by Faye Valentine. They also have Ein, a dog with the intelligence of a human. All of them travel through various planets on the bounty hunt and catch criminals. However, many times some tragedy strikes them which makes them unable to get money for their exploits.

While the primary plot involves Spike and others catching criminals, the show also deals with the complex past of these characters. Each of them has their own unique past which has shaped their today’s personality. With each episode, we learn something new about these characters and how they came about to be.

Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Recap

In Cowboy Bebop season 1 recap, Vicious manages to kidnap Kimmie and he takes her hostage in an abandoned church. Jet and Fate get informer about this, however, they get caught in a dilemma. To rescue Kimmie, they’ll need to hand over Spike to Vicious. After some discussion, Spike decides to give.

A fight between Spike and Vicious ensues in the church. Julia betrays Spike and shoots him. Spike falls on the floor as Jet recovers Kimmie and leaves Spike for putting her in the danger. Faye too leaves the gang to search more about her existence and association with Earth. Spike wakes up and finds a kid who asks him to catch “Butterfly Man” for a bounty.

Cowboy Bebop Season 2 Release Date

As of yet, the latest news is that Cowboy Bebop season 2 is canceled. This was probably due to poor reviews which you would expect for such adaptation. However, fans like the show, and many believed that it did much better than other live actions that have adapted manga/anime. Hence they’ve started a petition to bring back the series.

Right now, the petition is sitting over more than 100k signatures and the number is likely to grow. If it influences the creators of the show, they might bring back Cowboy Bebop. There’s still a lot of plot left to be covered and Spike:s nemesis Vicious is still alive and looming.

Cowboy Bebop Season 2 Cast

If Cowboy Bebop season 2 does get announced, the current set of the cast may very well reprise their respective roles. John Cho will resume the role of Spike Spiegel while Mustafa Shakir will once again portray the character of Jet Black. As for others, Daniella Pineda and Elena Satine will play Faye and Julia respectively.

Do you think we will get Cowboy Bebop season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.