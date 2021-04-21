Covid vaccines: Pregnant women told to get Pfizer or Moderna jabs

Vaccination centres are being advised to give pregnant women the Moderna or Pfizer Covid jabs and to cancel appointments if only the AstraZeneca option is available.

New guidance has been issued by the NHS to those administering the vaccine in England after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) deemed it was safe for pregnant women to get the jab.

The decision was based on data from the United States, where 90,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated.

The US is currently not using the Oxford AstraZenca jab and the JCVI stressed there is no evidence to show it is unsafe for pregnant women, but more research is needed.

In light of the new guidance, vaccination centres are being told to encourage pregnant women to book appointments if they are eligible.

This includes women with underlying health conditions, carers and those over the age of 45.

Sites that only have the AstraZeneca option available should cancel any appointments and encourage women to re-book at an alternative site that does have stocks of the Pfizer or Moderna jab.

JCVI say that women who are planning to get pregnant or have just given birth ‘can be vaccinated with any vaccine, depending on their age and clinical risk group.’

Any pregnant woman who has already had a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should be given the second as planned, the guidance states.

Pregnant women were initially told to hold-off from getting the vaccine because of a lack of data, but this advice changed last week.

No pregnant women were included in the original clinical trials for the vaccines, hence the cautious approach of Governments.

But there has never been any evidence to show that getting any of the jabs may have an adverse effect on someone’s pregnancy.

Mothers-to-be in the US have been receiving the vaccine at the same time as their peers which has built up a wealth of real-world data to satisfy regulators.

Research has previously suggested that pregnant women may be at an increased risk of getting seriously ill with Covid, compared to the general population.

The advice in Public Health England’s ‘Green Book’ – which is given out to vaccinators – states: ‘Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the preferred vaccines for pregnant women of any age, because of more extensive experience of their use in pregnancy.

‘Pregnant women who commenced vaccination with AstraZeneca, however, are advised to complete with the same vaccine’.

It comes after the under 30s were told to seek an alternative vaccine to the AstraZeneca jab due to the very small risk of developing dangerous blood clots, which may be linked to the vaccine.

