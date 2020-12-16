COVID Vaccines ‘Don’t Surface to Be Impacted’ by Alterations in Virus

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Tale,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said that the coronavirus vaccines “don’t seem to be impacted by some of these modifications” in the virus and “they seem to be to be even now spot on focus on with the distinctive strains that we are inclined to see morphing among the the COVID virus.”

Azar mentioned, [relevant remarks begin around 3:10] “Well, we still need to have to get to the base of it. We have seen many unique, what 1 could connect with strains of COVID-19, but here’s what’s seriously critical for your viewers to know, as we now have these vaccines coming, these vaccines never show up to be impacted by some of these modifications. Viruses do transform all the time. What is excellent about these vaccines is that they appear to be to be nonetheless location on concentrate on with the different strains that we are inclined to see morphing among the the COVID virus.”

