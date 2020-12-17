Covid Uk information – Tens of millions compelled into new tier 3 lockdown in Surrey, Bucks and Beds but Bristol goes DOWN a tier

CHIEFS ISOLATE Following MACRON’S Constructive Exam

A host of European leaders and top French officials rushed into isolation on Thursday right after President Emmanuel Macron examined good for Covid-19, upending political agendas across the continent.

Macron, 42, was examined soon after the “onset of the first signs” and will now self isolate for 7 days in accordance with nationwide polices, his office explained in a assertion.

“He will go on to do the job and have out his functions remotely,” the statement stated.

A supply near to the presidency said that Macron had “in all probability been infected during an EU summit in Brussels” very last week.

The French president expended 20 hours non quit with the leaders of the 26 other EU nations around the world, including a evening of negotiations.

Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain’s prime ministers, European Council president Charles Michel are isolating, whilst German Chancellor Angela Merkel has examined damaging.