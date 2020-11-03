Covid Toes: Symptoms To Be Associated With Coronavirus

By now, we’re all hyper sensitive to changes in our taste or smell – one of the most-reported symptoms of the current wave of Covid-19. And don’t even get us started on the lingering cough that has you hovering over the 111 number.

But how many of us are counting how many times we go to the toilet or those persistent hiccups? Yeah, us neither. Now, more than eight months into the global pandemic, we’re learning more every day about how the virus presents itself and newer, stranger and more unexpected symptoms seem to be cropping up.

Most recently, scientists have suggested there could be as many as 13 symptoms of the virus, including the ones we’re most familiar with like a high temperature, loss or change in our smell or taste and a new or continuous cough. Some of the new ones include Covid toes, a body rash and an electric sensation across the whole body.

Covid toes, in particular, is the one that has our attention. It’s a noticeable swelling or discolouration that’s said to affect children, teenagers and young adults most commonly. It may even arise in the absence of any other typical symptoms, doctors say.

And, not to freak you out, but Covid toes can reportedly last for months… so at least it’s not sandals weather, amiright?

So before you put yourself in the all-clear, consult our comprehensive list of THE strangest symptoms Coronavirus sufferers have reported.

COVID toes

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (1), dermatologists are noticing that some coronavirus patients report bright red and swollen toes that may turn purple, or start off purple. Some may develop painful raised bumps or rough patches.

Corona rash

This one’s slightly harder to diagnose. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (1) reports that coronavirus patients could present with a rash, although it’s not always consistent. Patients should consult a professional opinion if they notice “itchy bumps, a patchy rash, blisters that look like chickenpox, round, pinpoint spots on the skin, large patches of several smaller spots, a lace-like pattern on the skin or flat spots and raised bumps that join together.”

Needing the toilet more

In a recent interview, GP Dr Diana Gall of Doctor 4 U (2) recently claimed that coronavirus patients may notice ‘subtle changes in their gastrointestinal habits’ before they are diagnosed. She warns about looking out for ‘looser stools and making more frequent trips to the toilet’ as a sign that you could be coming down with something. That explains the loo roll shortage, at least.

Body buzzing

Following a series of reports from Twitter users, it has been claimed that a “fizzing” or “electric” sensation could be an auto-immune response associated with a patients’ nervous system response to Covid-19 (3).

Sore eyes

Noticed a burning or sensitive sensation in your eyes lately? According to MayoClinic (4), Covid-19 might cause eye problems such as enlarged, red blood vessels, swollen eyelids, excessive watering and increased discharge. While it’s not yet listed as one of the less common symptoms on the World Health Organization (WHO) (5), it is reportedly seen more commonly in the case of severe infections where light sensitivity and irritation are also reported.

Hiccups (yes, really)

This one’s based on the case of a Chicago man, 62, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after four days of persistent hiccups. According to a report published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine (6), a scan on his lungs indicated that he was struggling with his lung capacity. Once again, this one’s not yet listed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hearing loss

Sorry, what? We’ve frequently heard reports about a loss of smell or taste but researchers from John Hopkins School of Medicine have suggested that can not only affect the nose and throat, but also the ear and mastoid bone of the skull. (7) The study analysed three older patients (in their 60s and 80s) who had died from coronavirus and concluded that the virus was present in the middle ear and mastoid.

Hallucinations

A symptom that could be associated with the delirium reported by some coronavirus patients, mild to severe hallucinations were recently linked to the more severe cases of the virus. A review of studies published in the Psychology Research and Behavior Management suggested that psychosis symptoms could be an emerging phenomenon associated with the pandemic.

