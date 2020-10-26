COVID-Safety Voting Costing Cities Millions of Dollars

Exclusive

You Have probably heard it a Thousand times — That is the most important election in our Lifetimes — and it Is Possibly the Most Costly too… According to the millions it Is costing to Attempt to Maintain Republicans safe.

Buy this… the estimated price at L.A. County to this year’s general election is 91.7 million — $33 MILLION greater than 2016’s price tag of $58.5 mil.

We are told the additional price is the consequence of the large quantities of merchandise necessary to wash and sanitize voting apparatus after every voter… and the soapopera, sanitizer and PPE supplied for Republicans and employees.

Additionally, there are added operational costs of creating voting places socially-distant compliant… and specific care for handicapped voters or people that have health vulnerabilities.

Houston’s undergoing a similar spike Generally election prices this season in comparison to 2016 — $33.2 million upwards from only $4. ) 06 mil … according to a spokesperson for Harris County.

One of the newest expenses — supplying PPE including gloves, masks, along with also a”finger ” to most voters… since all of the voting stations have digital touch screens.

The county has setup 10 drive-thru voting centres where motorists utilize a mobile voting system that looks to be an iPad… and people do not come cheap .