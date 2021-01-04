Covid risk degree amplified as new lockdown regulations loom to help you save NHS

Entertainment

The Covid danger stage is reportedly going up to its greatest stage, meaning that the NHS is on the brink of collapse.

The BBC’s Nick Eardley tweeted: ‘Sources have advised the BBC the Covid threat degree – determined by the Joint Biosecurity Centre, which includes the UK’s four Main Professional medical Officers – is being moved up to 5, the best amount.’

At crimson degree five, there is a ‘material danger of health care services getting overwhelmed’.

The measure is distinct to the tiering technique, which at this time has tier four as its maximum stage.

This is a breaking story – extra to stick to.

Facebook Comments